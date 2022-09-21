Alphawave IP: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022

LONDON, United Kingdom and TORONTO, Ontario, Canada 21 September 2022 - Alphawave IP Group plc (LSE: AWE, “Alphawave IP”, “Alphawave”, the “Company”), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, has published its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

Financial Summary and APMs1 – US$m H1 2022 Restated H1 20212 Change Revenue 57.1 27.6 107% EBITDA2 32.7 2.6 nm EBITDA margin 57% 9% Adjusted EBITDA1 23.2 13.9 67% Adjusted EBITDA margin 41% 50% Profit after Tax2 16.3 0.1 nm PAT margin 28% nm Adjusted Profit after Tax1 6.7 11.4 (41%) Adjusted PAT margin 12% 41% Pre-tax operating cash flow2 32.2 4.7 578% Net cash and cash equivalents (end of period) 451.8 519.1 (13%)

1 See note 4 Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) on page 21. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Profit after Tax exclude IPO-related non-recurring costs, foreign exchange adjustments, share-based payments, M&A transaction costs and one-time fees associated with WiseWave.

2 H1 2021 operating expenses have been restated by US$2.6m from share premium to non-recurring IPO costs. FY 2021 remains unchanged. This restatement had no impact on H1 2021 APMs. See note 23 for further information.

