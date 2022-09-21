Alphawave IP: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022
LONDON, United Kingdom and TORONTO, Ontario, Canada 21 September 2022 - Alphawave IP Group plc (LSE: AWE, “Alphawave IP”, “Alphawave”, the “Company”), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, has published its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.
|
Financial Summary and APMs1 – US$m
|
H1 2022
|
Restated H1 20212
|
Change
|
Revenue
|
57.1
|
27.6
|
107%
|
EBITDA2
|
32.7
|
2.6
|
nm
|
EBITDA margin
|
57%
|
9%
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA1
|
23.2
|
13.9
|
67%
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
41%
|
50%
|
|
Profit after Tax2
|
16.3
|
0.1
|
nm
|
PAT margin
|
28%
|
nm
|
|
Adjusted Profit after Tax1
|
6.7
|
11.4
|
(41%)
|
Adjusted PAT margin
|
12%
|
41%
|
|
Pre-tax operating cash flow2
|
32.2
|
4.7
|
578%
|
Net cash and cash equivalents (end of period)
|
451.8
|
519.1
|
(13%)
1 See note 4 Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) on page 21. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Profit after Tax exclude IPO-related non-recurring costs, foreign exchange adjustments, share-based payments, M&A transaction costs and one-time fees associated with WiseWave.
2 H1 2021 operating expenses have been restated by US$2.6m from share premium to non-recurring IPO costs. FY 2021 remains unchanged. This restatement had no impact on H1 2021 APMs. See note 23 for further information.
Alphawave IP Hot IP
