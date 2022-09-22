Vidatronic to Exhibit at Samsung Foundry Forum and SAFE™ Forum in San Jose in October

September 22, 2022 -- Vidatronic will be exhibiting at the Samsung Foundry Forum and SAFE™ Forum in San Jose on October 3rd and 4th. If you are attending the event, make sure you visit Vidatronic’s booth to learn more about how our company addresses several challenges of semiconductor design in the connected world by providing power management, analog, and security intellectual property (IP) licenses and platform solutions for integration into customers’ systems-on-a-chip (SoCs).

If you are not able to attend in-person, Vidatronic’s Vice President of Sales and Business Development, Stephen Nolan, will be discussing the future of power management and analog design in a presentation available online for the virtual portion of the event.

The Vidatronic team will be available to chat at the booth during the event and looks forward to speaking to attendees and customers. They will also be available to contact through the Samsung SAFE™ virtual event site.

For more information or to register, please visit the event page.

https://semiconductor.samsung.com/us/event/foundry-events-2022-us/






