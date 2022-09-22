IPrium releases IEEE 802.11n/ac/ax LDPC Encoder and Decoder

FOGGIA, Italy, September 22, 2022 - FPGA intellectual property (IP) provider IPrium LLC has today announced that it has expanded its family of LDPC Encoder and Decoder IP products with a new IEEE 802.11n/ac/ax WLAN WiFi LDPC Encoder and Decoder.

The LDPC IP Core supports 1/2, 2/3, 3/4, 5/6 code rates and 648, 1296, 1944 block lengths with low processing delay and significant coding gain. Main application of the IEEE 802.11n/ac/ax LDPC is Wireless Local Area Networks (WLAN), WiFi modems and systems with the need of low latency LDPC Codes.

Pricing and Availability

The IEEE 802.11n/ac/ax LDPC Encoder and Decoder IP Core is available immediately in synthesizable Verilog or optimized netlist format, along with synthesis scripts, simulation test bench with expected results, and user manual. For further information, a product evaluation or pricing, please visit the IP Core page:

About IPrium LLC

IPrium Modem IP Cores allow designers of communication equipment to rapidly develop and verify their systems in a highly cost-effective manner. IPrium offers FPGA IP Cores for high-quality wireless and wireline modems. Visit IPrium at www.iprium.com.





