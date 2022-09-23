Bosch plans acquisition of Radio Frequency specialist ItoM

Reutlingen, Eindhoven – September 22, 2022 -- Bosch is expanding its team of experts in the field of "System on chip" (SoC). SoC are special semiconductors that are increasingly used in control units for the automotive industry. With the planned acquisition of Semiconductor Ideas to the Market (ItoM), headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, the technology group aims to strengthen its development expertise for high-frequency processing SoC. Bosch and ItoM signed corresponding contracts on 22nd of September 2022. Bosch plans to acquire ItoM and welcome the approximately 30 employees. Both development sites in Eindhoven and Enschede are to be further expanded.

In the automotive sector, SoC is considered a key technology for modern control units, such as those used in driver assistance systems. "We are very pleased to welcome our new colleagues. The team fits perfectly into our development area for integrated circuits and will strengthen the expertise there in the area of high-frequency circuits," says Jens Fabrowsky, Executive Vice President Automotive Electronics, Robert Bosch GmbH, with responsibility for the business field Semiconductor Components at Bosch.

Former Philips engineers, including the current CEO Harm van Rumpt, founded ItoM in 1998. The company is specialized in high-frequency processing components. "We have core expertise on mixed-signal IC design and bring a strong team to the table. Bosch offers the ideal framework to grow. I am convinced that the merger will open up completely new perspectives for our company and our employees," says Edwin Veldman, Managing Partner at ItoM.

The parties have agreed not to disclose details of the transaction, such as the purchase price. The acquisition is subject to approval by the antitrust authorities.

More information: https://www.itom.nl/





