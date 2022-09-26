HDMI 2.0 Tx PHY and Controller IP Cores is available with Source Code license (Unlimited use with modification rights)

September 26, 2022 -- T2M-IP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce its HDMI 2.0 Tx PHY and Controller IP Cores Source Code licensing available immediately for licensing. The HDMI Transmitter is available as a Whitebox license with complete modification rights given to customers for a fully customizable and a perpetual license.

The HDMI 2.0 Tx PHY and Controller IP Cores was designed to transmit lossless Audio-Video Datastreams for 4K Ultra HD displays. It receives three streams of 10-bit transition minimized data as input along with synchronous TMDS clock. These data streams are serialized and transmitted in differential form over three channels with the added benefit of the clock being transmitted along with the data as a differential signal. This block consists of high speed serializer and output differential buffers along with the differential output pads and power supplies required by the block. The electrical layer can work over the TMDS clock range from 25MHz to 600MHz.

Compliant with HDMI 2.0 specification the HDMI 2.0 Tx PHY & Controller IP cores can support upto 4K, 2K resolutions at 60 Hz and 3D 1080p at 60Hz. With Up to 18Gbps BitRate (3 X 6Gbps/Channel), the IP cores ensures a lossless streaming of Audio-Video by virtue of a layered and structured architecture. Pre-emphasis can be programmed as per the Board/Package parasitics for a better experience in integration and usage. With 1.8V+150mV (Analog Supply), 1.0V Digital Supply (0.85V to1.1V) the IP Cores is optimized for low power, small area, and an accelerated data processing. The HDMI Tx also comes with PLLs, and IO Pads integrated in the IP cores. One of the major benefits of the IP cores is its reliability which is complemented with an incorporated Speed BIST, Digital and custom digital that can be tested and an In-built PRBS for Electrical Testing.

HDMI 2.0 Tx PHY and Controller IP Cores is licensed as a WhiteBox solution as mentioned initially, with worldwide use which is an unlimited and perpetual licensing model. The HDMI Tx is licensed with full modification rights (spec change, bug corrections, process node porting) granted to the user. The HDMI 2.0 Tx PHY and Controller IP Cores has been used in the semiconductor industry’s Multimedia devices such as Televisions, Personal Computers, Virtual Ad Boards, Automotive, and other Consumer Electronics….

In addition to HDMI 2.0 Tx PHY and Controller IP Cores, T2M ‘s broad silicon Interface IP Cores Portfolio includes USB, PCIe, Serial ATA, Display Port, MIPI, DDR, programmable SerDes, SD/eMMCs, 1G Ethernet and many more Controllers with matching PHYs, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 6nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request...

About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com

Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo





