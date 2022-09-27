PUFsecurity's Crypto Coprocessor PUFcc is PSA Certified Level 2 Ready

Hsinchu Taiwan -- Sep 27th, 2022 -- PUFsecurity Corporation, a subsidiary of eMemory Inc., announced that its Crypto Coprocessor PUFcc had achieved PSA Certified Level 2 Ready. The test was executed by SGS Brightsight, an independent security evaluation laboratory approved by the PSA Certified program.

The PSA Certified framework is designed to ensure manufacturers incorporate security into the IoT devices design early in the design process and to provide practical implementation guidance, tools, and verification services accordingly. By adopting a PSA Certified IP, customers can save R&D resources and accelerate products to pass necessary safety certifications.

PUFsecurity’s Crypto Coprocessor, PUFcc, is the first security IP to achieve such recognition by passing all five tests applicable to IP. It includes the proprietary Hardware Root of Trust which is made of eMemory’s patented OTP and PUF technology, a complete set of NIST-certified crypto engine, and Riscure-certified anti-tampering design. By integrating with Arm Cortex-M33 and Corstone-201, PUFcc successfully passed the PSA Certified safety framework tests and verified the reliability in secure boot, secure storage, firmware update, secure boundary, and the crypto engine.

“It is important to have a unified security standard framework when thousands of companies in the market are developing IoT products. PSA Certified helps in building customer trust. It’s just like people would only buy cars with safety ratings.” says Sam Chung, Marketing Director at PUFsecurity. “That’s why we put in such effort to pass all IP applicable tests to make PUFcc become a trustworthy security IP choice for end products aiming for PSA Certified certifications.”

“We are pleased that PUFsecurity have selected SGS Brightsight for reaching this important milestone on their Crypto Coprocessor, PUFcc. We continue to work closely with PUFsecurity to ensure customers and partners’ security at all levels of development, starting from the design. Together, we are empowering the security of the IoT ecosystem.”, says Alex Rubert, Sales Manager at SGS Brightsight.

About PUFsecurity

PUFsecurity is a subsidiary of eMemory and is dedicated to innovating PUF-based security solutions. By leveraging our technical acumen and achievements, including core IPs such as NeoPUF and OTP from eMemory, PUFsecurity brings PUF-based security to the market. The latest solutions include Secure OTP, Hardware Root-of-Trust Module (PUFrt), Secure Crypto Coprocessor (PUFcc), and Flash Protection Series. PUFsecurity offers hardware security IP solutions with superior performance and cost-efficiency in over 200+ process nodes with our proven industry expertise.

For more information please visit: http://www.pufsecurity.com

About SGS Brightsight

SGS Brightsight joined the SGS Group – the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company – in 2021. With over 35 years of experience, and a growing global network of state-of-the-art laboratories, SGS Brightsight provides comprehensive training, consultancy and evaluation solutions to operators in all industry sectors. Focusing on reliability and transparency, SGS Brightsight is helping customers to minimize risk while optimizing outcomes in their value chain.





