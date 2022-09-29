Design And Reuse

easics launches nearbAI™ IP cores for XR devices that will set the standard for extreme edge AI performance and immersive experiences


Search Silicon IP

16,000 IP Cores from 450 Vendors
 

easics Hot IP

 
See easics IP >>

Related News

 
See easics Latest News >>

Breaking News

 
See Latest News >>

Most Popular

 
See the Top 20 >>






Partner with us




Partner with us

List your Products

Suppliers, list your IPs for free.

List your Products

Design-Reuse.com