Supply Chain Experts Weigh In on CHIPS Act

By Barbara Jorgensen, EETimes (September 27, 2022)

Federal legislation is, one source says, “an opportunity to think differently around a common problem.”

Chipmakers Intel, Micron, Samsung, and TSMC have announced plans to build foundries in the United States thanks largely to the CHIPS Act, which aims to rebuild America’s prowess in semiconductor manufacturing. But the effort should go well beyond securing a domestic supply of ICs, supply chain experts told EE Times.

“If you look at it from a holistic point of view, the Act acknowledges how important this technology is to the lifeblood of industry,” said Peggy Carrieres, VP of global sales enablement and supplier development for distributor Avnet. “It’s also intended to future-proof the semiconductor industry and set it up for sustainability.”

Click here to read more ...







