Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 0.1% Year-to-Year in August

Worldwide chip sales decrease 3.4% month-to-month

WASHINGTON—October 3, 2022—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor industry sales were $47.4 billion during the month of August 2022, a slight increase of 0.1% over the August 2021 total of $47.3 billion but a decrease of 3.4% compared to the July 2022 total of $49.0 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Global semiconductor sales growth has stalled in recent months, and month-to-month sales decreased in August by the largest percentage since February 2019,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Sales into Europe paced all regional markets, while sales into China saw the sharpest declines.”

Regionally, month-to-month sales increased in Europe (1.5%), but decreased in Japan (-1.4%), the Americas (-2.8%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-4.3%), and China (-4.9%). Year-to-year sales increased in Europe (14.9%), the Americas (11.5%), Japan (7.8%), but decreased in Asia Pacific/All Other (-2.9%) and China (-10.0%).

