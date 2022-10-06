GUC Monthly Sales Report - September 2022

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- Oct 5, 2022 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Sep 2022 were NT2,108 million, increased 4.6% month-over-month and increased 60.4% year-over-year.

Net sales for third quarter in 2022 totaled NT$6,062 million, increased 12.7% compared to second quarter in 2022 and also increased 69.1% compared to the same period in 2021.

Net sales for Jan through Sep 2022 totaled NT$15,957 million, increased 56.5% compared to the same period in 2021.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)



Net Sales 2022 2021 MoM (%) YoY (%) Sep 2,107,524 1,313,965 4.6% 60.4% Year to Date 15,956,789 10,197,880 N/A 56.5%

Note: Year 2022 figures have not been audited.

GUC Sep 2022 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)



Product Items Net Sales % ASIC(Turnkey) 1,754,370 83 NRE 271,999 13 Others 81,155 4 Total 2,107,524 100

Note: Year 2022 figures have not been audited.

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP., logo, and GUC are registered trademarks of Global Unichip Corporation. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders. GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP., logo, and GUC are used to represent Global Unichip Corporation and its regional subsidiaries.





