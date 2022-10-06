No suggestion from Softbank about Samsung investing in Arm, say reports
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (October 6, 2022)
According to the Korean newspaper JoonAng, Softbank CEO Masa Son did not make any suggestion that Samsung should buy, or invest in, Arm when they met earlier this week.
Earlier Samsung’s Vice Chairman, Jay Y. Lee, had said that Son “may make a proposal” at the meeting.
Arm CEO Rene Haas was also at the meeting, reports JoonAng.
