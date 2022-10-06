GBT Filed a Non-Provisional Patent for Automatic Generation of Integrated Circuits Layout Blocks

The non-provisional patent application seeks to protect methods and systems to automatically generate reusable microchip’s layout blocks IPs

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2022 -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT” or the “Company”), filed a non-provisional patent application seeking to protect an Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software technology, internal code name Phi, which software is designed to automate the generation of reusable integrated circuits (IC) layout blocks. The concept produces a layout according to the IC’s description and its goal is to save time during the design of a microchip. The intellectual property block can be used as a black-box to be inserted within existing or future IC projects, as a plug-and-play unit, with the goal of enabling time saving by avoiding entire re-design process. The patent was filed on September 27, 2022 and received an application ID: 17953378. Intellectual Property (IP) as it pertains to semiconductors is a reusable logic or layout unit design that is developed with the intent of licensing to multiple vendors or using internally for using as building blocks in different chip designs. Using reusable IPs is an efficient method to quickly design a System on Chip (SoC). A SoC is an IC that includes sub-units’ components. It is typically consistent of core blocks for each to perform its own task such as internal storage, central processing unit (CPU), input/output ports and more. Modern SoCs also may include AI and other complex blocks to enable advanced capabilities. Using reusable, pre-designed IP cores/blocks is becoming more and more crucial to minimize the entire IC’s design time. The non-provisional patent application describes a system that has the goal of automatically generate IC layout IP blocks, reading a defined process design rules, constraints and the microchip’s specifications. The goal of this IP is to reduce IC project’s design and costs, as well as the silicon space occupied by large systems. GBT plans to continue its research and development efforts in this area of enabling efficient microchip’s design projects and, in turn, reducing their time-to-market factor.

“By reusing IP blocks, we believe we can significantly shorten microchip’s projects design time. Instead of re-design, the on-chip units that are in charge of known features are simply used as plug-and-play, readymade chips. For example, if a UBS3 feature is needed within a microchip, we simply can use a readymade block that was already designed on another chip. Our non-provisional patent application seeks to protect a computer program method and system that will be used to automatically generate sub-units of microchips according to specifications and a selected manufacturing process rules. The best example is an SoC or Systems on Chip. A SoC is an integrated circuit system that includes sub-systems on it. Each sub-system is an IP block that is connected with the others to create an entire functional system. Many of these blocks can be reused for future projects. An example of IP blocks are USB ports, HDMI, graphic processing units, wireless units and more. Our technology can read any circuit’s specifications, the process rules and constraints and automatically generate the IC’s layout block with a click of a button. This block can be used later for many other projects. If another circuit is needed, then the technology can easily generate it from scratch. We believe an automatic generation of IP layout blocks, that can be reused unlimited times across SOC designs, would provide an advantage for fabless IC design firms as we believe our software will allow the user to design their ICs faster, with more functionalities, and lower cost, especially with advanced nanometer projects. Ultimately, our goal is to fully develop this software to allow for the reduction of IC’s project’s time-to-market, reducing design efforts and cost and creating a whole world of possibilities in the electronics arena” stated Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

