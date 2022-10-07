Sondrel announces its intention to list on London Stock Exchange's AIM market on 21 October 2022

Reading, UK -- October 7, 2022 -- Sondrel (Holdings) PLC, a leading global semiconductor designer and supplier, delivering customised, ultra-complex, digital ASIC chip solutions, has announced its intention to list on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market. Trading is expected to begin from the 21st of October 2022 with the ticker SND. Details at﻿ https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/market-news/intention-to-float-on-aim/15662148

The Group is one of only a few non-Asian companies capable of designing and supplying the higher-spec chips built on the most advanced semiconductor technologies, selling into a range of hyper growth end markets such as high-performance computing, automotive, artificial intelligence, VR/AR, video analytics, image processing, mobile networking and data centres.

Graham Curren, Sondrel’s Founder and CEO, said, “This float will be the perfect way to celebrate Sondrel’s 20th birthday. Admission to AIM will enable us to expand our global operations with more engineers and sales staff to ensure that we maintain our high levels of customer satisfaction as we grow. The majority of business over the past 10 years is from existing customers which is a great validation of our customer care in delivering exactly what they want.

“We specialise in the design and delivery of state-of-the-art digital chips that are the brains in pioneering new technology products from satellites to internet infrastructures and from electric vehicles to 8K video processing for some of the world’s top technology companies. Sondrel’s previous designs have been included in many well-known products such as the Apple iPhone, Sony PlayStation, Meta’s Oculus Quest virtual reality headset, Samsung, Google and Sony smartphones, JVC prosumer camcorders, and Tesla and Mercedes-Benz cars. We make possible next generation products by turning visionary ideas into working chips.

“We are renowned for designing complex digital chips with billions of transistors on a single chip down to 5nm process technologies that few rivals can come close to matching. This is because of our combination of highly experienced engineers and investment in R&D so that we are always innovating new ways to design chips that become ever more complex every year. For example, our innovative suite of Architecting the Future IP platforms provides starting reference designs for five types of advanced chips so that solutions can be created in a de-risked and timely manner.

“The trust that builds with customers during the design phase is such that they increasingly ask us to handle all the complex stages of turning a design into final chips. This process requires working capital so listing will provide us with the funds to take on many more projects for our full turnkey service of design to final chips.”

Sondrel

Founded in 2002, Sondrel is the trusted partner of choice for handling every stage of an IC's creation. Its award-winning, define and design ASIC consulting capability is fully complemented by its turnkey services to transform designs into tested, volume-packaged silicon chips. This single point of contact for the entire supply chain process ensures low risk and faster times to market. Headquartered in the UK, Sondrel supports customers around the world via its offices in China, India, Morocco and North America.

AIM (Alternative Investment Market)

London Stock Exchange's market for small and medium size growth companies, AIM provides companies from a wide range of countries and sectors with access to a diverse set of investors and a supportive advisory community, who understand the needs of entrepreneurial businesses. https://www.londonstockexchange.com/raise-finance/equity/aim





