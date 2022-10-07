Creonic Releases DVB-RCS2 Multi-carrier Satellite Receiver IP Core

Kaiserslautern, Germany, October 07, 2022 – Creonic GmbH, the market leader for satellite communication (SATCOM) IP cores, today announced the immediate availability of its multi-carrier DVB-RCS2 receiver, allowing to implement efficient satellite communication networks. The IP complements the DVB-RCS2 modulator as well as the DVB-S2X modulator and receiver IP core solutions from Creonic.

DVB-RCS2 applies a multi-frequency time-division multiple (MF-TDMA) scheme, allowing it to connect to a plethora of VSAT modems while exploiting satellite bandwidth in a highly efficient manner. In the system, so-called super frames define which participant is allowed to send at which time and which carrier.

The Creonic DVB-RCS2 receiver is a fully-fledged solution. Super frame tables can be loaded and changed at run-time. The IP expects ADC samples on the input, performs mixing to baseband for each carrier and afterwards performs timing correction, decimation, filtering, burst detection, phase and frequency correction and turbo decoding with CRC checks. On the output, the IP provides ready-to-use decoded bytes in form of Frame PDUs.

The receiver supports all linear modulation bursts, covering BPSK, QPSK, 8-PSK, and 16-QAM waveforms. Spread-spectrum BPSK waveforms are available as an option. A single instance demodulates up to 32 carriers with an aggregate symbol rate of 50 Mbaud at a sample rate of 200 Msamples/s. With spread-spectrum waveforms the IP core operates at a signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) close to -10 dB. Even lower SNRs are possible when spending more hardware resources.

The multi-carrier DVB-RCS2 receiver is available for AMD-Xilinx FPGAs. Further technologies like Intel FPGAs or ASICs are available on request.

To learn more about the Creonic DVB-RCS2 IP core portfolio, visit the Creonic website or contact our sales team under sales@creonic.com.

About Creonic GmbH

Creonic is an ISO 9001:2015 certified provider of ready-for-use IP cores for several algorithms of communications such as forward error correction (LDPC, Turbo, Polar), modulation, and synchronization. The company offers the richest product portfolio in this field, covering standards like 5G, 4G, DVB-S2X, DVB-RCS2, DOCSIS 3.1, WiFi, WiGig, and UWB. The products are applicable for ASIC and FPGA technology and comply with the highest requirements with respect to quality and performance.

For more information please visit our website at www.creonic.com.





