Foundries defy chip market downturn
By Peter Clarke, eeNews Analog (October 7, 2022)
Taiwanese foundries TSMC and UMC were able to maintain strong progress year-on-year with September sales while the global chip market is headed towards contraction.
TSMC achieved net revenue for September 2022 of approximately NT$208.25 billion (about US$6.60 billion. This was slightly more than seasonal decline of 4.5 percent from August 2022 but an increase of 36.4 percent from September 2021. For comparison in August the global chip market was up year-on-year by 0.1 percent.
