October 13, 2022 -- Siliconarts signed a Ray-Tracing GPU IP 'Raycore' license agreement with Verisilicon, the world's No. 7 semiconductor IP company and No. 1 in China.

GPU-specialized fabless Siliconarts supplies GPU design assets (IP) to global semiconductor companies. Domestic IP technology has been applied to the GPU market led by big global companies.



Siliconarts announced on the 29th of September that it has signed a Ray-Tracing GPU IP 'Raycore' license agreement with Verisilicon, the world's No. 7 semiconductor IP company and No. 1 in China. Verisilicon designs and supplies high-performance, low-power GPU IP that integrates Raycore into its own IP.



Siliconarts started the industry's first Ray-Tracing GPU IP in 2011. Ray-Tracing is a 3D computer graphics processing technique. The path of light from a virtual light source reflected off various object surfaces is traced and implemented as a pixel. Although the object is realistically implemented, there has been a limitation in that it is difficult to process a lot of data in real-time.



Siliconarts developed a real-time Ray-Tracing IP with a 'multi-instruction/multiple data processing (MIMD) parallel structure' that deals with only one data per structure. Real-time, low-power, high-quality 3D graphics that increase usage are realized. Siliconarts also signed an MOU with NEWGEN GRAPHICS Co., a US startup, to supply Raycore IP in 2020.



With this contract as an opportunity, Siliconarts will begin to enter the global GPU market in earnest. According to Verified Market Research, a market research firm, the GPU market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33% from $33 billion last year to $477 billion in 2030. This is because the demand for AI semiconductors is rapidly increasing as new markets such as Metaverse expand.



Siliconarts is targeting the low-power immersive GPU market for servers and PCs. Based on technology and patents, it will secure competitiveness among big overseas fabless such as NVIDIA and AMD. Siliconarts released a general-purpose GPU IP 'RAIV' used in AI semiconductors last year. It is also developing its own metaverse chip that implements Ray-Tracing.



“Raycore is optimized for metaverse service using low power consumption while supporting high-quality immersive 3D graphics in real-time,” said Hyung-min Yoon, CEO of Siliconarts. He also said, "Through this contract, we will build strategic partnerships and preoccupy relevant markets."





