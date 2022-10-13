US restricts Sea Turtles in chip industry

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (October 13, 2022)

The US has extended its embargo on the supply to technology to China by restricting the involvement of individuals in the chip industry, reports the Nikkei.

As from yesterday, US citizens and permanent US residents have been blocked from supporting Chinese development and production of high-end ICs for certain applications..

Many of China’s semiconductor entrepreneurs are Chinese Americans who have U.S. citizenship, while hundreds of chip execs and engineers in the China chip industry have studied or worked in the US chip industry and hold US citizenship and have returned to work in the China chip industry.

