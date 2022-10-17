TSMC Cuts Expansion Plan to $36B as Outlook Sours
By Alan Patterson, EETimes (October 14, 2022)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is cutting its 2022 capacity expansion budget to $36 billion from the original $40 billion announced in July, as outlook for demand from smartphone and other consumer electronics makers dims.
The world’s leading maker of advanced chips for Apple iPhones and other smartphones says demand for its leading-edge 7-nm chips has slumped, impacting the utilization rate of that node. The company offered no numbers on utilization—a key metric of profitability.
