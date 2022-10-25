MIPI CSI-2 controller Receiver v 2.1, Compatible with MIPI C-PHY v1.2 & DPHY v2.1.
Sondrel lists on London Stock Exchange's AIM market
Reading, UK – October 25, 2022 -- Sondrel (Holdings) PLC, a leading global semiconductor designer and supplier, delivering customised, ultra-complex ASIC chip solutions, has listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market with the ticker SND. Sondrel is one of the leading ASIC design houses in the world and is working on 5nm designs for customers with 3nm designs in the pipeline.
Based on the Placing Price, the market capitalisation is approximately £48 million which is a highly significant IPO for the UK semiconductor industry. The event can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxnPt8bY-AY
The opening price of 55p rose on the first day of trading. The current price can be seen at https://ir.sondrel.com/investors/share-price-rns
Graham Curren, Sondrel’s Founder and CEO, said, “With all the uncertainties in the global semiconductor supply chain such as Covid and US export restrictions on certain technologies, we are a reliable partner for big technology companies as we are one of the few Western companies able to deliver these advanced digital chips for their next generation products. These ultra-complex chips have billions of transistors on them that take a year or more to create. A customer commissioning a chip that will cost several million to design has total faith that we will deliver on budget and on time, as we have done for the past twenty years which is why 70% of business over the past ten years has been from existing customers.
“Turning our designs into silicon is a multi-million-pound order from a customer and our track record in the industry gives them that confidence. Until now, Sondrel has been self-funded and so the management team knows how to manage our finances prudently. The money raised by the IPO will now enable us to rapidly ramp up this ASIC business.
“During the design phase, we build up a very close relationship with customers and they trust that we will deliver the chips as we know every aspect of the design so any issues are quickly resolved in-house.”
Founded in 2002, Sondrel is the trusted partner of choice for handling every stage of an ultra- complex ASIC’s creation. Its award-winning, define and design ASIC consulting capability is fully complemented by its turnkey services to transform designs into tested, volume-packaged silicon chips. This single point of contact for the entire supply chain process ensures low risk and faster times to market. Headquartered in the UK, Sondrel supports customers around the world via its offices in China, India, Morocco and North America. It is listed on AIM with the ticker SND.
For more information, visit www.sondrel.com
