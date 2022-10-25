Cadence Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.— October 25, 2022 - Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced results for the third quarter of 2022.

Cadence reported third quarter 2022 revenue of $903 million, compared to revenue of $751 million for the same period in 2021. On a GAAP basis, Cadence achieved operating margin of 29 percent and recognized net income of $186 million, or $0.68 per share on a diluted basis, in the third quarter of 2022, compared to operating margin of 26 percent and net income of $176 million, or $0.63 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2021.

Using the non-GAAP measures defined below, operating margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 39 percent and net income was $290 million, or $1.06 per share on a diluted basis, compared to operating margin of 36 percent and net income of $222 million, or $0.80 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2021.

“I’m pleased with our excellent results for Q3 driven by our technology leadership, strong execution, diversified customer base and resilient business model,” said Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer. “Generational industry trends are driving continued investment by semiconductor and system companies, and our broad, differentiated portfolio positions us extremely well to help our customers accelerate their next generation innovation.”

“We delivered another quarter of strong financial results,” said John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “I am pleased that we exceeded all key operating metrics for the quarter, allowing us to raise our full year outlook.”

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company expects total revenue in the range of $870 million to $890 million. Fourth quarter GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 24 percent and GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.54. Using the non-GAAP measures defined below, operating margin is expected to be approximately 35 percent and net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.89 to $0.93.

For fiscal year 2022, the company expects total revenue in the range of $3.532 billion to $3.552 billion. On a GAAP basis, operating margin for 2022 is expected to be in the range of 29.7 percent to 30.7 percent and GAAP net income per diluted share for 2022 is expected to be in the range of $2.71 to $2.75. Using the non-GAAP measures defined below, operating margin for 2022 is expected to be in the range of 39.7 percent to 40.7 percent and net income per diluted share for 2022 is expected to be in the range of $4.20 to $4.24.

The company utilizes a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate, which reflects currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions. The non-GAAP tax rate could be subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in the company’s geographic earnings mix, or other changes to the company’s strategy or business operations. The company expects to use this normalized non-GAAP tax rate through fiscal 2025 but will re-evaluate this rate periodically for significant items that may materially affect its projections.

A schedule showing reconciliations of the business outlook from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP diluted net income per share to non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share, respectively, is included in this release.

