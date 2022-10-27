Report: TSMC stops work on Chinese AI chip amid sanctions confusion
By Peter Clarke, eeNews Analog (October 24, 2022)
Foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. has stopped making AI chips for Chinese startup Biren while it ensures compliance with US requirements, according to a Bloomberg report.
Biren is a 2019 startup that has developed its first GPU/AI chip as a possible competitor to Nvidia, at least in China. At launch time it claimed that the chiplet-based component offered three times the performance of flagship products sold by others. The Biren chips are due to made by TSMC using a 7nm manufacturing process.
