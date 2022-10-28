Vidatronic Releases FlexSIMO™ DC-DC Converter Technology for Highly Efficient Power Delivery in IoT, AR/VR, and Metaverse SoCs

Vidatronic’s latest single-inductor multiple-output, FlexSIMO™, DC-DC converter technology is optimized for providing power supplies for the next generation of processors and audio and wireless connectivity SoCs for Internet of Things (IoT) and wearable devices.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27, 2022 — Vidatronic, Inc., a leading provider of power management, analog, and security intellectual property (IP) licenses and integrated platform solutions, unveils their newest power delivery IP: the FlexSIMO™ single-inductor multiple-output DC-DC converter IP optimized for powering processor cores and audio and wireless connectivity systems-on-a-chip (SoCs) for IoT and wearable devices. SoC designers benefit from this IP because it enables advanced power delivery with significant power and area savings to their systems.

As innovations in the market continue to advance, the need for energy efficiency is critical to sustaining an IoT world where everything stays connected. Vidatronic is an industry leader in ultra-low-power IP and their latest FlexSIMO™ DC-DC converter IPs are leading the way in the future of power management, especially for IoT and wearable applications. With the use of Vidatronic’s FlexSIMO™ technology, SoCs only needs one inductor to power multiple rails versus other more common inductor-based systems that require an inductor for each rail. This results in fewer overall components and a smaller PCB footprint. These converters also offer on-demand power delivery with high efficiency across all load levels and output settings with a scalable number of outputs mixed between buck, boost, and floating output configurations. The FlexSIMO™ core is additionally optimized to minimize overall loss subject to an area constraint using Vidatronic’s custom-built optimizer.

“With the increased complexity in modern SoCs, the need for multiple rails for different functions has risen significantly, and in battery-powered systems like wearables and IoT devices, efficiency and size have also become very important,” says Moises Robinson, President and Co-Founder of Vidatronic. “Our new FlexSIMO™ DC-DC converters are our latest commitment to delivering innovative solutions that solve these critical efficiency and area issues our customers are facing in their next-generation IoT SoCs. We are proud to announce these latest advancements in power management technology and look forward to the innovations Vidatronic and our customers will bring to the industry through our FlexSIMO™ collaborations.”

Vidatronic’s FlexSIMO™ IP has already been licensed to several leading customers. It is currently available in 180 nm and 22 nm processes but can be ported to any process a customer requires. If you are interested in licensing Vidatronic’s FlexSIMO™ DC-DC converter IP, please contact sales@vidatronic.com.

About Vidatronic, Inc.

Vidatronic, founded in 2010, provides power management, analog, and security intellectual property (IP) licenses and platform solutions for integration into customers’ systems-on-a-chip (SoCs). Their patented technology enables high-performing SoCs to achieve ultra-low-power and highly efficient operation without needing external components, which lowers cost, reduces size, extends the life of the device, and improves reliability of the system while also increasing hardware security.

Vidatronic’s IP portfolio includes low dropout (LDO) voltage regulators, DC-DC converters (including Single Inductor Multiple Output (SIMO) converters), ultra-low-power/high-accuracy voltage references, data converters, PMUs for Augmented/Virtual Reality and security applications, LED drivers, and associated circuitry for a variety of applications from consumer devices, including IoT, to enterprise markets, including servers. Vidatronic has experience in a wide variety of foundries and silicon processes from 180 nm down to 3 nm, with a history of first-pass silicon success. Licensing Vidatronic IP will get your company to market faster, with lower overall cost and lower risk.

For more information visit www.vidatronic.com.





