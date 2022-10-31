Monthly Semiconductor Sales Decrease 0.5% Globally in September
Global sales in third quarter 3.0% lower than Q3 2021 and 6.3% less than Q2 2022
WASHINGTON — Oct. 28, 2022 —The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor sales for the month of September 2022 were down 0.5% compared to August 2022 and 3.0% less than September 2021. Worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled $141 billion during the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 3.0% compared to the third quarter of 2021 and 6.3% less than the second quarter of 2022. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.
“Following strong growth through the first half of 2022, global semiconductor sales have slowed in recent months, decreasing in September on a year-to-year basis for the first time since January 2020 amid a range of macroeconomic headwinds,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “The long-term market outlook remains strong, however, as semiconductors continue to become a larger and more important part of our digital economy.”
Regionally, month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (4.8%), Japan (0.5%), and Europe (0.1%), but decreased in Asia Pacific/All Other (-2.9%), and China (-3.0%). Year-to-year sales increased in Europe (12.4%), the Americas (11.5%), and Japan (5.6%), but decreased in Asia Pacific/All Other (-7.7%) and China (-14.4%).
For comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS forecasts, consider purchasing the WSTS Subscription Package. For detailed historical information about the global semiconductor industry and market, consider ordering the SIA Databook.
About SIA
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America’s top export industries and a key driver of America’s economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.
About WSTS
World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.
