Monthly Semiconductor Sales Decrease 0.5% Globally in September

Global sales in third quarter 3.0% lower than Q3 2021 and 6.3% less than Q2 2022

WASHINGTON — Oct. 28, 2022 —The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor sales for the month of September 2022 were down 0.5% compared to August 2022 and 3.0% less than September 2021. Worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled $141 billion during the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 3.0% compared to the third quarter of 2021 and 6.3% less than the second quarter of 2022. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Following strong growth through the first half of 2022, global semiconductor sales have slowed in recent months, decreasing in September on a year-to-year basis for the first time since January 2020 amid a range of macroeconomic headwinds,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “The long-term market outlook remains strong, however, as semiconductors continue to become a larger and more important part of our digital economy.”

Regionally, month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (4.8%), Japan (0.5%), and Europe (0.1%), but decreased in Asia Pacific/All Other (-2.9%), and China (-3.0%). Year-to-year sales increased in Europe (12.4%), the Americas (11.5%), and Japan (5.6%), but decreased in Asia Pacific/All Other (-7.7%) and China (-14.4%).

