Intel signs 7 out of top 10 fabless companies, sees 18A test chip

By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (October 28, 2022)

Amongst its warning on lower income in Q4 and 2023, eeNews Europe highlights the seven out of the top ten foundry customers that Intel says it has signed. The company has taped out a test chip for its 18A process for a foundry customer this quarter.

While it won’t comment on the customers, other than Mediatek which is already public, the list is reasonably clear. This is being driven by the risk of interruptions to supply from the US-China chip war and the worst case scenario of an invasion of Taiwan.

However the move to an entirely new foundry is not simple. Intel’s process technology and transistor design is very different to that of TSMC, the world’s largest foundry by far. Intel20A and 18A processes (2nm and 1.8nm equivalent) use a ‘ribbonFET’ transistor, and it is the 18A process that is aimed at external customers, said CEO Pat Gelsinger at the results. He says the company has taped out a 18A test chip for a company this quarter with several more taping out in coming months.

