Secure-IC acquires Silex Insight's security business to accelerate its chip-to-cloud plan and develop the next-generation of embedded cybersecurity solutions

Cesson-Sévigné (France) -- November 3rd, 2022 – Secure-IC, the rising leader, and the unique global provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems and connected objects, announces today the acquisition of Silex Insight’s security business. Silex Insight is a leading provider for flexible and scalable security IP cores solutions which perfectly complement Secure-IC's portfolio. All the current and new customers will benefit from this acquisition as they will always retain top-notch security and performance. As of today, Secure-IC will now offer the largest portfolio of embedded security solutions to the market.

The security landscape is rapidly ever-changing, and IoT developers face increasing pressure to step up device security and meet evolving regulatory requirements. This acquisition will simplify development, accelerate time-to-market, and help device makers and OEMs to make products future-proof when it comes to security. All customers will be able to take advantage of the most advanced integrated security platform available today, including the ever-growing needs of lifecycle management.

Secure-IC has been providing the electronic and semiconductor industries, for over a decade, with its protection technologies, namely the SecuryzrTM integrated Security Services Platform (iSSP), for various market applications. This enables its customers and partners to secure and manage their fleet of devices from the cloud and be provided with added-value security services, as well as compliance to standards. Their solutions are embedded into hundreds of millions of electronic chips for smartphones, computers, automobiles, smart meters, cloud servers and more.

Silex Insight has successfully delivered security IPs to the market for over 30 years. Their highly scalable and flexible silicon proven security IPs are all turn-key solutions and compliant with common industry standards (NIST and others). The security platforms and solutions include flexible and high-performance crypto engines which are easy to integrate and provides a complete security solution for all platforms. As part of the integration of Silex Insight’s security business within Secure-IC, Silex Insight’s current operations in Belgium will remain in place and will even be further expanded.

“Secure-IC continues to invest heavily in security and by leveraging Silex Insight’s knowledge, solutions, and people, we know we retain best-in-class security for our customers. We expect to help them achieve market success with a complete embedded security offer, including lifecycle management”, said Hassan Triqui, CEO of Secure-IC. “The combination of Secure-IC and Silex Insight is going to bring a unique high assurance security level to the market. Our mission is to provide our customers with solutions which perfectly fit their requirements, and offer outstanding quality, so that it is easy to implement right through to tape-out and beyond”.

“By handing over our security business to Secure-IC, we are assured that the customers are in the best hands to help them design devices with the highest security standards. At the same time customers will be able to design solutions that are scalable and can be updated in the field”, said Michel Van Maercke, CEO of Silex Insight.

This combination of Secure-IC and Silex Insight’s know-how marks the start of an incredibly exciting new era for embedded security solutions, creating a global leader, ready to set the standards for current and future challenges, such as the post-quantum cryptography revolution.

About Secure-IC

With presence and customers across 5 continents, Secure-IC is the rising leader and the only global provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems and connected objects.

Driven by a unique approach called PESC (Protect, Evaluate, Service & Certify), Secure-IC positions itself as a partner to support its clients throughout and beyond the IC design process. Relying on innovation and research activities, Secure-IC provides Silicon-proven and cutting-edge protection technologies, integrated Secure Elements and security evaluation platforms to reach compliance with the highest level of certification for different markets (such as automotive, AIoT, defense, payments & transactions, memory & storage, server & cloud).

For more information, please visit www.secure-ic.com.






