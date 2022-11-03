Finding Talent to Run New Fabs Might Be Challenging

By Jim McGregor, EETImes (November 1, 2022)

The U.S. CHIPS and Science Act spurred a rush to build new semiconductor fabs in the United States. So far, there are at least nine new fabs planned or under construction, as well as expansion plans at many existing fabs. One challenge the industry faces is matching a huge influx of fab capacity worldwide with the notorious boom-bust cycles of the semiconductor industry.

But there may be another challenge looming: having enough skilled labor to operate and support these fabs.

U.S CHIPS Act incentivizing fab investments

U.S. semiconductor manufacturing market share dropped from 37% of global semiconductor production in 1990 to just 12% in 2021. As a result, the Biden Administration passed the CHIPS and Science Act to “revitalize domestic manufacturing, create good-paying American jobs, strengthen American supply chains, and accelerate the industries of the future.”

