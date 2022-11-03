Finding Talent to Run New Fabs Might Be Challenging
By Jim McGregor, EETImes (November 1, 2022)
The U.S. CHIPS and Science Act spurred a rush to build new semiconductor fabs in the United States. So far, there are at least nine new fabs planned or under construction, as well as expansion plans at many existing fabs. One challenge the industry faces is matching a huge influx of fab capacity worldwide with the notorious boom-bust cycles of the semiconductor industry.
But there may be another challenge looming: having enough skilled labor to operate and support these fabs.
U.S CHIPS Act incentivizing fab investments
U.S. semiconductor manufacturing market share dropped from 37% of global semiconductor production in 1990 to just 12% in 2021. As a result, the Biden Administration passed the CHIPS and Science Act to “revitalize domestic manufacturing, create good-paying American jobs, strengthen American supply chains, and accelerate the industries of the future.”
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Wafer Capacity Forecast to Climb 8.7% As 10 New Fabs Enter Production
- MIPI UFS Controller, MIPI Unipro Controller and MIPI M-PHY IP Cores available in different Fabs and Nodes for all High-density Flash Storage applications in advanced SoCs
- Reshoring Chip Industry Risks Failure With Just More Fabs
- US Court of Appeals for Federal Circuit Confirms Finding that Apple Infringes WiLAN Patents
- Seeing Machines Might Be the Next Arm
Breaking News
- Tony Fadell Joins Arm Board of Directors
- Sondrel appoints Thomas Flynn as VP Sales North America
- Finding Talent to Run New Fabs Might Be Challenging
- SiFive Awarded TSMC Open Innovation Platform Partner of the Year
- SiMa.ai Welcomes Industry Leader Harald Kroeger to Scale its Business in the Automotive Market
Most Popular
- Siemens expands industry-leading integrated circuit verification portfolio with acquisition of Avery Design Systems
- Intel signs 7 out of top 10 fabless companies, sees 18A test chip
- SiFive's New High-Performance Processors Offer a Significant Upgrade for Wearable and Consumer Products
- GUC Unveils GLink 2.3LL, The World's Most Powerful D2D Interconnect IP Using 2.5D Technology
- QuickLogic Announces Changes to its Board of Directors