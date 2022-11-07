UFS 4.0 Host Controller compatible with M-PHY 5.0 and UniPro 2.0
Global Silicon Wafer Shipments Projected to Set New Record in 2022, SEMI Reports
MILPITAS, Calif. ─ November 7, 2022 ─ Global silicon wafer shipments are projected to increase 4.8% year-over-year in 2022 to a record high of nearly 14,700 millions of square inches (MSI), SEMI reported today in its annual silicon shipment forecast for the semiconductor industry.
The growth is expected to temper in 2023 due to challenging macroeconomic conditions but is forecast to rebound in the years that follow on strong demand for semiconductors used in data center, automotive and industrial applications.
2022 Silicon* Shipment Forecast (MSI)
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
MSI
|
12,290
|
14,017
|
14,694
|
14,600
|
15,555
|
16,490
|
Annual Growth
|
5.3%
|
14.1%
|
4.8%
|
-0.6%
|
6.5%
|
6.0%
*Total Electronic Grade Silicon Disks – Excludes Non-Polished and Reclaimed Wafers
*Shipments are for semiconductor applications only and do not include solar applications
Source: SEMI (www.semi.org), November 2022
Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for the majority of semiconductors, which are vital components of all electronic devices. The highly engineered thin disks are produced in diameters of up to 12 inches and serve as the substrate material on which most semiconductor devices, or chips, are fabricated.
All data cited in this release is inclusive of polished silicon wafers and epitaxial silicon wafers shipped by wafer manufacturers to end users. The data does not include non-polished or reclaimed wafers.
For more information, please visit SEMI Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipment Statistics.
About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipments Set a New Record in Q3 2022, SEMI Reports
- Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipments Set New Record in Q2 2022, SEMI Reports
- Global Silicon Wafer Shipments on Track for 2020 Recovery and 2022 Record High, SEMI Reports
- Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipments Edge Higher to New Record in First Quarter 2022, SEMI Reports
- Global Silicon Wafer Shipments Projected to Log Robust Growth Through 2024, SEMI Reports
Breaking News
- Arm continues to accelerate IoT software development with new partnerships
- Global Silicon Wafer Shipments Projected to Set New Record in 2022, SEMI Reports
- Market Dynamics, Technologies Drive Automotive Design
- MPEG LA Takes Measures to Assist VVC Adoption
- Xiphera and Flex Logix Publish Joint White Paper on Solving the Quantum Threat with Post-Quantum Cryptography on eFPGA
Most Popular
- Siemens expands industry-leading integrated circuit verification portfolio with acquisition of Avery Design Systems
- Secure-IC acquires Silex Insight's security business to accelerate its chip-to-cloud plan and develop the next-generation of embedded cybersecurity solutions
- Finding Talent to Run New Fabs Might Be Challenging
- SiFive Awarded TSMC Open Innovation Platform Partner of the Year
- Intel signs 7 out of top 10 fabless companies, sees 18A test chip
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page