256x8 Bits OTP (One-Time Programmable) IP, TSMC 0.13um 1.5V/3.3V LP Process
Arm technology is defining the future of computing: Record royalties highlight increasing diversity of products and market segment growth
November 11, 2022 -- In Q2 FY22 Arm reported:
- Total revenue $656m; license revenue at $193m and record royalty revenue at $463m
- Arm partners shipped 7.5bn Arm-based chips, up 9% y-o-y
- The Arm ecosystem has now shipped 240bn Arm-based chips
- Adjusted EBITDA at $326m; continued adjusted EBITDA margin of 50%
- All market segments grew year-on-year
- Record royalty revenue for automotive line of business: ADAS adoption continues to drive more advanced computing in cars
- Record royalty revenue for IoT line of business: Increasing demand for Arm solutions that simplify and accelerate IoT development
- Ongoing adoption of Arm Neoverse: Major public cloud providers look to Arm to redefine what’s possible in cloud computing
- Increase in royalties for client (consumer tech) line of business, despite reduction in smartphone volumes for the same period: New mobile experiences powered by more Armv9-based 5G / premium smartphones
- Increased demand for Arm technology continues in growth markets with major design wins in infrastructure, automotive and the metaverse.
"Arm is defining the future of computing as adoption of our technology continues across all of the markets we serve, demonstrated by our strong licensing results and record royalty revenues this quarter. As we continue to diversify, our investment across all lines of business continues to pay off, with impressive growth in automotive and IoT in particular. With 240bn Arm-based chips shipped, there has never been a more exciting time for our business and our ecosystem as we continue to build the future on Arm."
- Rene Haas, CEO, Arm
About Arm
Arm technology is defining the future of computing. Our energy-efficient processor designs and software platforms have enabled advanced computing in more than 240 billion chips and our technologies securely power products from the sensor to the smartphone and the supercomputer. Together with 1,000+ technology partners, we are enabling artificial intelligence to work everywhere, and in cybersecurity, we are delivering the foundation for trust in the digital world – from chip to cloud. The future is being built on Arm.
|
Search Silicon IP
Arm Ltd Hot IP
Related News
- Arm achieves record revenue and shipments in Q1 FY 2022
- TSMC Reports Second Quarter EPS of NT$9.14
- ARM Forecast To Record Highest Growth In The 32/64-bit MCU/eMPU Market But x86 Set To Remain The Leading Challenger
- Electronic System Design Industry Hits Record Revenue of Nearly $3.8 Billion in Q2 2022, ESD Alliance Reports
- QuickLogic Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results
Breaking News
- Arm technology is defining the future of computing: Record royalties highlight increasing diversity of products and market segment growth
- After 1Q23 Bottom, Expectations Increase for a 2Q23 IC Market Rebound
- Bringing next-level 3D gaming to life with Arm Immortalis
- ShortLink AB and Dolphin Design partner to create a highly energy-efficient Sub-GHz ASIC design platform
- Cryogenic CMOS design enabled by Semiwise
Most Popular
- Mythic strapped for cash
- Codasip to boost RISC-V security through Cerberus acquisition
- CEVA, Inc. Announces CEO Transition Plan
- Arteris Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2022 and Estimated Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Guidance
- DDR5/DDR4/LPDDR5 Combo PHY IP Cores which is Silicon Proven in 12FFC with Matching Controller IP Cores is available for license to accelerate your Memory Interfacing Speeds
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page