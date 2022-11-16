RT-130 Compact Root of Trust for IoT, IoT servers, gateways, edge devices
intoPIX extends the FastTicoRAW SDK capabilities with lossless RAW coding for measurement and analysis
By retaining full RAW information with lightning-fast performance, TicoRAW is the ideal solution for applications that need to maximize storage and connectivity
Mont-Saint-Guilbert, Belgium, November 16, 2022 – intoPIX, the leading provider of innovative image processing solutions, has released today a new version of its FastTicoRAW software development kit on CPU and GPU supporting lossless quality coding, including a new mathematically lossless profile. The release targets specifically sensor data used within AI applications that focus on analysis and detection, such as machine vision or automotive applications.
FastTicoRAW SDKs deliver high-quality RAW video for both human and machine vision applications and optimize the RAW data storage and connectivity:
- Reduce storage needs, when using hard drives (SSD), servers, and cloud capacity.
- Speed up RAW connectivity, file transfer and remote access.
- Cut the IT storage needs and costs.
- Reduce the carbon footprint with a smaller storage volume.
The release covers all the RAW format requirements with high-speed encoding and decoding: most popular CFA Bayer patterns, bit depths ranging from 8 to 16 bits, any resolution (up to 100MP), even at high frame rates. The FastTicoRAW SDKs are available for Intel, AMD, ARM, and Nvidia processors.
With up to 10 times less bandwidth required and 10 times less storage needed compared with those of regular RAW, TicoRAW is truly better than RAW, perfect for all professionals looking to create efficient and ultra-low latency RAW workflows from capture to analysis and visualization. The added Mathematically Lossless profile is of particular interest for anyone focused on reducing bandwidth and storage space while maintaining bit-to-bit accuracy.
Encoding and decoding solutions are available now with evaluation versions. Please contact intoPIX to get performance reports for CPUs and GPUs or visit the intoPIX website for more info about TicoRAW.
About TicoRAW
Designed by intoPIX, TicoRAW unleashes image sensors and traditional RAW data flows thanks to innovative processing and coding. The full power of the image sensor is preserved while reducing the bandwidth and storage needs. It offers high image quality and the capability to manage high resolution, high frame rate, and high dynamic range workflows. TicoRAW is perfect for applications such as Automotive, Indus-trial Vision, Live IP production, Cameras, DSLR, Mobile devices, Space, and many more. www.intopix.com/tico-raw
About intoPIX
intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K, or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality. www.intopix.com
|
Search Silicon IP
intoPIX Hot IP
Related News
- intoPIX SDKs rev up performance to meet the rapidly increasing encoding and decoding demand of Software-based Production & Pro-AV
- intoPIX unveils new FastTicoRAW & FastTicoXS codecs for Apple silicon and makes the switch to ARM-based technology simple
- intoPIX TicoRAW technology added with High-Efficiency RAW recording of Nikon Z 9 flagship mirrorless camera
- intoPIX and Lattice to Showcase Latest FPGA-based Lossless Compression Solutions at Vision 2021
- intoPIX extends its range of TICO-RAW IP-cores with smaller architectures supporting a wider range of image sensors and cameras
Breaking News
- Infineon plans €5bn 300mm fab in Dresden
- intoPIX extends the FastTicoRAW SDK capabilities with lossless RAW coding for measurement and analysis
- eMemory Collaborates with Renesas on the Development of its Pure 5V OTP IP Using 130nm BCD Plus Process for Automotive Applications
- Cadence Introduces Industry's Leading-Performance, Silicon-Proven 22Gbps GDDR6 IP at TSMC N5
- Efinix Releases TinyML Platform for Highly Accelerated AI Workloads on Its Efficient FPGAs
Most Popular
- Consortium forms Rapidus to get Japan back into chip race at 2nm
- TSMC Expansion in Arizona to Target 3-nm Node
- Nexperia invests in sustainable alternatives to batteries by acquiring Delft-based Nowi
- Mythic strapped for cash
- Marvell Announces Innovative CXL Development Platform for Multi-Host Memory Pooling
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page