Silicon Frontline Accepted as Partner in Samsung Foundry SAFE™ Program

Silicon Frontlines’ ESRA CDM certified in Samsung Foundry process to down to 4nm technology

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA -- November 15, 2022 -- Silicon Frontline Technology is proud to announce that they have been accepted as a partner in Samsung Foundry SAFE™ Program. Through in-depth collaboration, Silicon Frontlines’ ESRA CDM has been certified in Samsung Foundry process to down to 4nm technology.

“We are very pleased to join Samsung SAFE™ program. This is a great achievement for ESRA - our full-chip ESD solution, and we look forward to our continued partnership with Samsung Foundry to meet the needs of our common customers,” says Dermott Lynch, COO of Silicon Frontline Technology

“ESD CDM design has become increasingly challenging as IC technology has scaled down and IC design complexity has increased. After extensive evaluation of Silicon Frontlines’ ESD solution, we found its’ CDM failure risk detection in IC design meet our demanding accuracy and capacity needs, enabling us to make ESD sign-off for full-chip verification a reality,” said Chanhee Jeon, Master (Vice President of Technology) at Samsung Electronics.

Silicon Frontline ESRA (Electrostatic Reliability Analysis) is a full-chip ESD analysis solution. It identifies weak points in ESD protection circuit and supports ESD sign-off for both HBM and CDM standards. ESRA delivers extraction, analysis, and debugging capabilities in one integrated environment with the capacity to analyze the full-chip, validated to 15B transistors. Highlighted violations permit engineers to perform corrections at any time in the design process.

About Silicon Frontline

Silicon Frontline Technology provides the only electrical layout verification solution that addresses the most critical yet difficult to solve performance and reliability challenges in today’s electronic designs. Our products enable engineers to improve efficiency and ensure robustness of their designs.

Over 70 electronic companies rely on Silicon Frontline products and services for their silicon success. Silicon Frontline products are widely adopted by IDMs and foundries, including 12 of the top 25 semiconductor companies and have been used in thousands of designs.

Silicon Frontline was founded in 2007 by former members of Nassda, Epic Design, and Quad Design. Our team brings 300+ years of computational geometry, complex numerical methods, and semiconductor material expertise. We are primarily funded by angel investors and iD Ventures.

About Samsung Foundry SAFE™ Program

SAFE™ program ensures deep collaboration between the Samsung Foundry, ecosystem partners, and customers to deliver competitive and robust System on Chip (SoC) designs based on certified key design components including Process Design Kit (PDK), reference flows with Design Methodologies (DM), Intellectual Property (IP), and design support. SAFE™ EDA provides fundamental RTL-to-GDS design methodology documents and scripts to help customers to design sophisticated products in Samsung Foundry process.





