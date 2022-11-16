Infineon plans €5bn 300mm fab in Dresden
By David Manners, Electronics Weekly (November 16, 2022)
Infineon is planning a €5 billion fab in Dresden if it can get government subsidies.
Building the fab is dependent on state support for the Dresden factory, said CEO Jochen Hanebeck (pictured), adding that he has received a political signal.
He has said he would like to have more capacity for products made on processes with geometries ranging fron 28nm to 12nm to reduce reliance on Taiwan foundries.
The German economy ministry says it will “quickly examine the funding possibilities for the project announced by Infineon in terms of state aid and subsidy law’.
