Vidatronic Named to the 18th Annual Aggie 100™, Honored as Fastest-Growing Company
AUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 17, 2022 — Vidatronic, Inc., a leading provider of power management, analog, and security intellectual property (IP) licenses and integrated platform solutions in the semiconductor industry, is among the top 100 companies from around the world selected for the 18th annual Aggie 100™ which honors the fastest-growing companies owned by former students of Texas A&M University. Vidatronic was recognized as number 81 in the list. The Aggie 100 is founded and sponsored by the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M University.
Vidatronic was co-founded in 2010 by Aggie alumnus, Dr. Moises Robinson, alongside former TI Jack Kilby Chair Professor and Distinguished Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Texas A&M University, the late Dr. Edgar Sanchez-Sinencio. Vidatronic’s integrated platform solutions simplify the semiconductor design process with customizable IP for easier and more cost-effective system-on-a-chip (SoC) integration. Leveraging Vidatronic’s IPs enables customers to achieve unparalleled levels of performance, power efficiency, security, and reliability while minimizing cost.
“Vidatronic is honored to have been selected for the Aggie 100 this year,” said Dr. Robinson, President and Co-Founder of Vidatronic. “With over a decade of experience delivering advanced analog, security, and power management IP solutions globally, Vidatronic is well-positioned for continued growth in these innovative technologies. We hope to continue to receive the Aggie 100 honor in forthcoming years.”
“Now in its 18th year, the Aggie 100 continues to re-set the standard for recognizing and celebrating the best of our Aggie entrepreneurs across the globe. These 100 companies and their Aggie founders and leaders have proven their determination for success, and we’re excited to welcome them to the Aggie 100 family. This year saw our second-highest number of applications ever, indicating just how competitive these rankings have become. This 18th class of the Aggie 100 represents the cream that has truly risen to the top, and we’re honored to be a part of their company’s story and success,” said Blake Petty ‘98, executive director of the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship.
A complete list of Aggie 100 companies, including past years, can be viewed at aggie100.com.
About Vidatronic, Inc.
Vidatronic, founded in 2010, provides power management, analog, and security intellectual property (IP) licenses and platform solutions for integration into customers’ systems-on-a-chip (SoCs). Their patented technology enables high-performing SoCs to achieve ultra-low-power and highly efficient operation without needing external components, which lowers cost, reduces size, extends the life of the device, and improves reliability of the system while also increasing hardware security.
Vidatronic’s IP portfolio includes low dropout (LDO) voltage regulators, DC-DC converters (including Single Inductor Multiple Output (SIMO) converters), ultra-low-power/high-accuracy voltage references, data converters, PMUs for Augmented/Virtual Reality and security applications, LED drivers, and associated circuitry for a variety of applications from consumer devices, including IoT, to enterprise markets, including servers. Vidatronic has experience in a wide variety of foundries and silicon processes from 180 nm down to 3 nm, with a history of first-pass silicon success.
Licensing Vidatronic IP will get your company to market faster, with lower overall cost and lower risk.
