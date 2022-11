Stellantis Accelerates Autonomous Driving Journey with Acquisition of aiMotive, a Leading Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Driving Start-up

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 17, 2022 – Stellantis N.V. and aiMotive, a leading developer of advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous driving software, today announced that they have entered into an agreement for Stellantis to acquire aiMotive.

This acquisition enhances Stellantis’ artificial intelligence and autonomous driving core technology, expands its global talent pool, and boosts the mid-term development of the all-new STLA AutoDrive platform.

“Acquiring aiMotive’s world-class artificial intelligence and autonomous driving technology is an important contribution to becoming a sustainable mobility tech company,” said Yves Bonnefont, Stellantis Chief Software Officer. “aiMotive’s class-leading expertise and startup spirit will accelerate our journey to deliver our Dare Forward 2030 goals.”

aiMotive’s technology product portfolio is focused on four key areas within artificial intelligence and autonomous driving:

aiDrive: Embedded software stack for autonomous driving

aiData: Artificial intelligence operations and data tooling

aiWare: Expertise and intellectual property for silicon microchips

aiSim: Software simulation for development of autonomous driving

Stellantis’ software teams are already developing the three all-new technology platforms (STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit, STLA AutoDrive) that will be deployed at scale across the four all-new STLA vehicle platforms (STLA Small, STLA Medium, STLA Large, STLA Frame), starting in 2024. The software strategy, as announced during Stellantis’ Software Day in December 2021, is expected to generate approximately €20 billion in incremental annual revenues by the end of the decade, as part of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan bold objectives, backed by more than a €30 billion* investment in electrification and software.

aiMotive is based in Budapest, Hungary, with offices in Germany, the United States and Japan, with over 200 highly skilled employees worldwide, including engineers with advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous driving expertise. aiMotive will operate as a subsidiary of Stellantis, maintaining its operational independence and startup culture. Founder László Kishonti will remain as CEO. It will continue selling three areas of its current technology product portfolio, including aiData, aiSim and aiWare, to other partners.

Stellantis will establish a Board of Directors to oversee aiMotive while preserving its startup mindset of rapid innovation. aiMotive team will be fully part of the Stellantis autonomous driving and artificial intelligence teams.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including the satisfaction of antitrust requirements.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

About aiMotive

aiMotive is one of the world’s largest independent automotive technology powerhouses working on level-agnostic automated driving solutions. The company delivers an integrated portfolio of software, tools and hardware products complemented by proprietary data management tools, enabling customers to rapidly develop and deploy production automated driving features that combine in-house expertise with aiMotive modular capabilities while achieving substantial reductions in development costs and timescales. The company’s product portfolio has been validated in mass production programs. Its lightweight execution stack and sensor-agnostic, reusable data pipeline accelerate customers’ time to market.