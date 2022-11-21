CAES Supports NASA's Return to the Moon

ARLINGTON, Va. – November 21, 2022 -- CAES congratulates NASA on the successful launch of Artemis I. CAES, a leader in advanced mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defense, is proud to provide critical components that helped enable the U.S. return to the moon. Artemis I, NASA’s first step in returning to the moon, is an unmanned mission to test three systems including the Orion spacecraft, the Space Launch System (SLS), and ground systems. It successfully launched from Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16.

“CAES has a great history supporting NASA missions from the Apollo program to the Space Shuttle, and on almost every deep space exploration mission,” said Mike Kahn, President and CEO, CAES. “We are proud to be a trusted supplier of quality hardware in critical applications, and are excited to support Artemis for many years to come.”

CAES’ advanced microelectronics are in use in many of the systems on the mission. Both Orion and the SLS are taking advantage of the capabilities found in the SRAM, Logic, Low Voltage Differential Signaling, Clock and NOR Flash devices.

The LEON3FT microprocessor features prominently in the mission, as well as six of the CubeSat’s that are on board that use our processor technology as well as in the Vision Processing Unit.

Additionally, CAES’ industry leading cable assemblies can be found in the Orion spacecraft as well as in the SLS. The cables are interconnecting modules and devices achieving very low loss and improved phase stability over a broad temperature range.

Congratulations to NASA and everyone on the Artemis team on a successful launch. The CAES family looks forward to being a part of returning American astronauts to the moon and on to Mars.

