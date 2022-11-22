Aniah raises €6 million to speed up the deployment of its verification and design support software for semiconductors

Grenoble, November 22, 2022 - Aniah, a semiconductor design assistance software company, announces that it has closed its €6 million Series A round led by Supernova Invest, a leading deeptech investor. BNP Invest, Crédit Agricole Sud Rhône Alpes (CASRA), Business Angels experts in the field and Bpifrance complete the financing.

A Grenoble-based startup created in 2019 and specialized in design assistance and semiconductor verification software, Aniah has developed a unique technology solution that accelerates verification processes by a factor of a thousand and corrects design errors at the earliest stages of development.

Its software, available since June 2022, has already convinced several market leaders, including STMicroelectronics, making Aniah a key player in semiconductor design and verification.

International expansion

This €6m financing round, led by Supernova Invest through the FPCI Supernova 2, will allow Aniah to accelerate its growth and international expansion in key markets, especially in Asia, the United States and Israel. It will also enable the finalization of the development of new modules for chip reliability analysis, design project monitoring or APIs for AI-based automated design. Aniah's addressable market is estimated at €800m.

Remi Moriceau, co-founder and CEO of Aniah, says: “Our technology was born from a real market need, to have a unique tool, able to analyze complex circuits electrically. We have developed a simple and ergonomic application that can be integrated into our customers' flows. This round of financing from partners who are experts in the sector will enable us to make this solution accessible to the entire market, to structure our development in high-potential areas and to surround ourselves with new talents.”

"This fundraising supports our ambition to become a leading player in the analog design of integrated circuits. Our analysis capacity provides a solution to the many difficulties encountered by our customers, both in design and in qualification of their projects. Armed with an intuitive and easily deployable product, Aniah relies on this fundraising to strengthen its customer base, which already reaches 600 billion dollars in cumulative sales" explains Vincent Bligny, co-founder and President of Aniah.

"Aniah is shaking up the market by completely renewing the semiconductor electrical design and verification software offer. Its revolutionary approach, 1000 times faster than competing solutions, brings considerable productivity gains to its customers and a level of quality never reached before. Supernova Invest is very pleased to support this Grenoble-based deeptech nugget by giving it the means to develop its offer internationally" comments Damien Bretegnier, Investment Director at Supernova Invest.

"Aniah introduces a real technological breakthrough in the treatment of electrical design errors for the semiconductor industry. Its simple, didactic, and non-invasive approach for engineers will appeal to the main players in the electronics chain because it secures the time to market for the introduction of future electronic products. After two successes in the semiconductor field (Si Automation and Qualtera), I am honored to be able to support the founding team in accelerating the success of an exceptional and very promising technical project" said Richard Moustiés, Chairman of the Board.

"It is essential for STMicroelectronics to explore innovative EDA solutions wherever they can create value for our customers. This is the case with Aniah, with whom we have been working for more than two years and whose tool promises to revolutionize IC design thanks to a disruptive approach to the crucial verification stage" concluded Mourad Djouder, Manager PDK and Design Flows at STMicroelectronics.

About Aniah

Aniah is a 20-person Grenoble-based start-up founded in 2019 by Vincent Bligny and Rémi Moriceau. The company specializes in design assistance and verification software for semiconductors. Aniah's unique technology accelerates semiconductor chip verification processes, correcting design errors in the early stages of development.

About Supernova Invest

Supernova Invest is a pioneering and leading deeptech investment firm, managing and advising 7 funds totalling over €500 million. Specialized in investing in disruptive technology start-ups, Supernova Invest focuses its expertise in industry, healthcare, energy and environment, and digital. Its team's 20 years of experience in technology investment has enabled it to accompany more than 100 of the most innovative companies in their segments, from inception to maturity. Supernova benefits from a privileged partnership with the CEA (a major player in research, development and innovation) and Amundi (a leading European asset management company).

FPCI Supernova 2 is a seed investment fund managed by Supernova Invest. Its main investors are Crédit Agricole, the Fond National d’Amorçage managed by Bpi France, CEA, Michelin, BioMérieux, Vinci, EDF, CGG, UDIMEC as well as entrepreneurs and family offices.

To find out more about the company: https://supernovainvest.com





