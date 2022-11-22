Faraday FPGA-Go-ASIC™ Succeeds in Penetrating the Market

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- November 22, 2022 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, announced that its FPGA-Go-ASIC™ service has successfully delivered variety of FPGA conversions including industrial, medical, smart grid, music instrument, and 5G wireless design applications ranging from 55nm to 22nm process nodes. The service has reduced the total BOM cost and power consumption of those projects significantly to enhance their market competitiveness; some of them were designed for fully pin-to-pin compatible with the existing FPGA chips.

Faraday, accumulating decades of SoC and IP design experiences and expertise in handling billion gate-count complexity, is capable of efficiently converting FPGA to ASIC or SoC which can be with embedded ARM or RISC-V CPU both. FPGA-Go-ASIC service can decrease the chip cost by adopting optimized process nodes and tailor-made IP configuration to meet the required performance. For example, many FinFET based FPGAs can be retargeted to 40nm or 28nm planar with ASIC. In addition, integrating multiple FPGA into a single ASIC with abundant features enables remarkable reduction in BOM cost, PCB area and power consumption.

“Compared with FPGA of LUT-based circuit, ASIC of standard cell circuit brings high performance without redundant circuit,” said Flash Lin, COO of Faraday Technology. “In addition to the ASIC expertise, Faraday’s comprehensive in-house IP portfolio also facilitates shorten time-to-market with lower integration risk. We believe that the solution can help customers succeed in market business with Faraday’s long-term supply commitments,” he added.

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and 28G programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com.





