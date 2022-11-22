Arm public offer likely to be postponed beyond Q123

By David Manners, Electronics Weekly (November 22, 2022)

The Arm IPO, expected in Q123, looks like being postponed.

Arm’s head of investor relations, Ian Thornton, has told investors that a Q1 IPO is unlikely citing economic conditions as the reason.

SoftBank CFO Yoshimitsu Goto says Arm is “a great company, great asset, so that we would like to make sure that we have a great preparation in the market. That is why we don’t have to rush.”

Click here to read more ...







