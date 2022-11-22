Intel foundry boss to leave
By David Manners, Electronics Weekly (November 22, 2022)
Randhir Thakur President of Intel Foundry Services, is to leave the company.
In an email to Intel employees, Pat Gelsinger said Thakur has “decided to pursue other opportunities”.
“Randhir has been a key member of the Executive Leadership Team for the past two and a half years and has served in several senior leadership roles since he joined us in 2017,” wrote Gelsinger “his contributions to our 2.0 transformation are many, but most notable is his leadership in standing up our IFS business.”
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Intel signs 7 out of top 10 fabless companies, sees 18A test chip
- Cadence Joins Intel Foundry Services USMAG Alliance to Accelerate Chip Design Development
- Intel Foundry Services Forms Alliance to Enable National Security, Government Applications
- Intel Foundry Services Forms Alliance to Enable Design in the Cloud
- Cadence and Intel Foundry Services Collaborate to Accelerate Innovation with Scalable and Proven Cadence Cloud Solutions
Breaking News
Most Popular
- BrainChip Names Former Arm Executive Nandan Nayampally as Chief Marketing Officer
- TSMC Expansion in Arizona to Target 3-nm Node
- Synopsys Wins Six Partner of the Year Awards at TSMC 2022 OIP Ecosystem Forum
- Infineon plans €5bn 300mm fab in Dresden
- Imagination partners with MulticoreWare Inc. and demonstrates superior performance of its GPUs