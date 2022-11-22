Intel foundry boss to leave

By David Manners, Electronics Weekly (November 22, 2022)

Randhir Thakur President of Intel Foundry Services, is to leave the company.

In an email to Intel employees, Pat Gelsinger said Thakur has “decided to pursue other opportunities”.

“Randhir has been a key member of the Executive Leadership Team for the past two and a half years and has served in several senior leadership roles since he joined us in 2017,” wrote Gelsinger “his contributions to our 2.0 transformation are many, but most notable is his leadership in standing up our IFS business.”

