EU edges closer to Chips Act
By David Manners, Electronics Weekly (November 24, 2022)
Yesterday the EU moved a step closer to securing its own Chips Act when member states agreed to a $46.6 billion proposal to subsidise chip production in Europe.
The next stage is to get EU ministers to agree the plan when they meet on December 1st.
After that, the European Parliament will hold a debate on the plan in the New Year.
The plan is unfunded with the EC agreeing to put up less than 15% of the cost with Member States liable for the rest.
