Tiempo Secure gears for further expansion with Mikael Dubreucq and Frederic Heitzmann hired in newly created key positions

Grenoble, France – November 28, 2022 – After years of development of IP to be integrated in certification-ready Systems-on-chip (SoC) and getting through significant milestones such the first-in-the-world CC EAL5+ certification of an IoT platform, Tiempo Secure is getting ready for a new level of expansion thanks to hiring Mikael Dubreucq as VP Sales and Marketing and Frederic Heitzmann as Director of Engineering.

Tiempo Secure has built its notoriety thanks to a high level of expertise in semiconductor design leading to developing security IP cores dedicated to building Secure Elements in SoCs, that are ready for certification. Independent and based in France, Tiempo Secure is now ready to reach a new level in delivering secure IP platforms for secure elements, targeting markets such as eSIMs, iSIMs, IoT cores, digital identity, hardware-secured wallets, root-of-trust, etc. To attain these goals, Tiempo Secure is strengthening its organization with the creation of a VP of Sales and Marketing and a Director of Engineering positions.

Mikael Dubreucq joins Tiempo Secure as VP of Sales and Marketing, in order to support the upcoming development of the company. With more than 20 years of experience in high tech industries, Mikael is bringing his competences in secure element sales and marketing secure IP he acquired at Inside Secure, the knowledge of the IoT and mobile eSIM/iSIM market dynamics with technology licensing for secure OS he built upon at Valid and the expertise in linking secure technologies and concrete sensitive applications he developed at HID Global. At Tiempo Secure, Mikael Dubreucq is in charge of supporting the strategic process of the company, while setting up the appropriate marketing approach to develop sales.

Frederic Heitzmann, Director of Engineering, oversees all the technology developments at Tiempo Secure. Frederic Heitzmann comes to Tiempo Secure after more than 15 years at the CEA, where he managed organizations in various fields including design, software, telecom, AI, energy electronics and sensors. At Tiempo Secure, his team includes engineers with a wide variety of skills, in charge of silicon design and embedded security software. They are able, not only to complete digital and analog designs, respecting specifications and schedules, but also to ensure verification of the design to make certifications easy to obtain for SoC integrators. The team is also in charge of embedded software and of secure software libraries.

Mikael Dubreucq, Tiempo Secure VP Sales and Marketing, says: “I am very happy to join Tiempo Secure now as the company is at a turning point in its development, and it is in the best position to take advantage of all the upcoming evolutions in technologies and market requirements that are bringing security in every aspects of our daily life.”

Frederic Heitzmann, Tiempo Secure Director of Engineering adds: “During all my career, my specific skill, as well as my pleasure, is to make people with different backgrounds and different skills work together to build products. In this new role, I will ensure complex projects involving a combination of different technologies are completed with the highest level of quality and in due time.”

Serge Maginot, Tiempo Secure CEO, concludes: “With the addition of these two distinguished experts, Tiempo Secure is getting ready for the challenges of our growth: delivering always the most advanced and most secure IP design to support future evolutions in the secure transactions and IoT industries.”

About Tiempo Secure

Tiempo Secure is an independent SME headquartered near Grenoble, France, founded in 2007, with customers in Europe, North America and Asia. They specialize in the development of intellectual property (IP) in microelectronics and in embedded software for securing connected objects.

The company offers a wide range of Secure Elements (TESIC family) ready to be integrated into “System-on-Chip” (SoC) components, and allowing maximum security (Common Criteria EAL5+ certified) of connected components: authentication on networks with integrated SIM (iSIM/iUICC), payment (EMVCo), government or private identification, web authentication (FIDO 2), smart car access, communication with autonomous vehicles (V2X HSM).

For more information: www.tiempo-secure.com.





