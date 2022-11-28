DMP Launches "ZIA SV" Stereo Vision IP for AMD Xilinx Adaptive Computing Devices

November 28, 2022 -- Digital Media Professionals Inc. (Headquarters: Nakano, Tokyo, President & COO: Tsuyoshi Osawa, hereafter “DMP”) is pleased to announce that it has launched “ZIA SV” Stereo Vision IP for AMD Xilinx adaptive computing devices. The ZIA SV can be used in combination with AMD Xilinx adaptive computing devices to deliver stereo vision capable of high-performance, high-accuracy range estimation. DMP has qualified the ZIA SV with Zynq™ UltraScale+ (ZU3EG and ZU6CG) adaptive SoCs, Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC ZCU104 Evaluation Kit and the Kria™ KV260 Vision AI Starter Kit.

DMP’s mission as a tech company is to help solve customer and social issues by providing cutting-edge AI/deep learning, and image processing technologies. Social implementation of robots in manpower saving efforts has accelerated in recent years as a way to help solve the issue of the dwindling pool of workers due to a declining birthrate and aging society.

Stereo vision systems use the disparity between two cameras to measure the distance of objects. Stereo vision is an essential function that serves as the eyes for autonomous mobile robots and collaborative robots to travel and operate.

The new Stereo Vision IP (ZIA SV) developed by DMP uses a semi-global matching (SGM) algorithm on the IP core to achieve stereo vision. SGM delivers highly efficient computing capabilities, obtaining highly accurate disparity data from overall images. It is very resistant to noise and enables highly accurate range-finding even for objects with indistinct contours. The ZIA SV takes full advantage of the compact hardware accelerator design knowledge DMP has accumulated in the development of GPU and AI processors. In addition to SGM-based stereo matching, it includes peripheral circuitry such as image correction to improve accuracy and robustness, all in a compact, high-performance hardware IP package. When paired with compact FPGA module of the AMD Xilinx adaptive SoCs or Kria KV26 SOM equipped with the FPGA, the ZIA SV makes high-performance, high-accuracy range-finding easy on large robots that have power, cost, and heat dissipation constraints.

“We are very glad that DMP has launched the ZIA SV, compatible with AMD Xilinx adaptive SoC and Kria SOMs. As AMD Xilinx adaptive SoC and Kria SOM are rewritable, including hardware, they support a diverse range of robotics and deliver high-performance and excellent power efficiency. We believe that the combination of ZIA SV and our products is a powerful solution to utilize stereo vision as the eye of a robot that requires low latency. We look forward to seeing products combining ZIA SV and AMD Xilinx FPGA on many robots in the future.”(Hiroshi Hayashida, Senior Sales Director, AMD AECG)

Stereo Vision IP (ZIA SV) Features

(1) High-performance, high-accuracy range-finding

・Processing up to 158 fps, or processing of input images with up to 8.3-megapixel resolution

・Covers max disparity of 256 pixels, with disparity sub-pixel resolution of 1/16 pixel

・High-accuracy, high-performance range estimation thanks to a combination of the high-accuracy SGM algorithm and DMP hardware accelerator technology

◆ Performance and accuracy examples (differs depending on the image

(1) Performance: 19 fps / Error (average): 0.56% * image size : 1920 x 1080

(2) Performance: 158 fps / Error (average): 1.1% * image size : 672 x 376

Example depth map when ZIA SV and AMD Xilinx Kria SOM are combined

(Note: Used in combination with AI recognition processing (object detection))

(2) Compact size

DMP’s circuit design know-how in the development of compact hardware accelerators has resulted in the industry’s top-class compact IP core, allowing it to be designed into the compact AMD Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ adaptive SoCs and Kria KV26 SOM.

Visit the following AMD Xilinx website for information on ZIA SV IP core sizes.

https://www.xilinx.com/products/intellectual-property/1-1pho6rl.html#productspecs

(3) No software development required

All computation is handled by dedicated hardware, without the need for a processor, so operation is light and energy efficiency is high without the need for software development or OS.

Applications

General robotics (autonomous mobile robots, collaborative robots, etc.)

*Please contact us for specifications, pricing, and system configuration inquiries.

Digital Media Professionals Inc. (DMP)

DMP is an R&D-type fabless semiconductor vendor that originally focused on the licensing of hardware IPs and software IPs based on proprietary 2D/3D graphics technology for embedded devices, as well as graphics LSI business that incorporates these IPs. In recent years, in order to become the world’s leading “AI Computing Company,” DMP provides solutions through a broad portfolio including AI processor IPs, hardware/software products and services, and its own AI ecosystem.





