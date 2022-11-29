Tunable AES (ECB, CBC, CTR, XTS, CCM, GCM) accelerator - optional SCA protection
SiFive Expands Presence in India to Keep Up with the Company's Ultra-fast Growth
November 29, 2022 -- SiFive has seen tremendous growth over the past few years with strong year-over-year revenue growth and is in the top 10% of the Inc. 5000 list of private companies. With more than 550 employees around the world, we’re continuing to grow our team and expand our footprint across different regions to meet the strong customer demand for SiFive’s innovative RISC-V IP.
India is one region in particular where we’re focused on building out our team. This month SiFive opened a new design center in Bangalore, India. We have around 90 employees working there currently, and the space has room for around 150 employees as we continue to grow. The Bangalore team is focused on leading edge CPU and platform design, verification, physical implementation and software.
Our Bangalore Team
SiFive also recently opened a new office in Hyderabad, India where the team is working on CPU IP design, verification and software tooling. Additionally, SiFive has a team in Ahmedabad, India working on cutting-edge network-on-chip (NoC) technology.
These recent efforts to expand our presence underscore the massive potential we see in India for silicon innovation. While there is strong momentum for RISC-V all over the globe, the excitement for RISC-V in India is almost unparalleled. This push for RISC-V extends throughout academia, industry, and even the government. The Indian government announced the ambitious Digital India RISC-V (DIR-V) program earlier this year to leverage RISC-V to catalyze semiconductor innovation in the country.
We’re hiring in our offices around the world, so we encourage you to apply to work with the best and the brightest as we take high-performance products to the next level. You’ll get to work alongside the founders of RISC-V as we transform the future of compute and prove that RISC-V has no limits. Learn learn more about our open positions and apply here.
