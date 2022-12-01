CHIPS Alliance Announces Rapid Silicon as its Newest Member

Rapid Silicon to join to help drive forward open-source FPGA innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 30, 2022 – CHIPS Alliance, the leading consortium advancing common and open hardware for interfaces, processors, and systems, today announced that Rapid Silicon, Inc has joined the CHIPS Alliance organization as a platinum member. Rapid Silicon is a leading startup focused on the revolutionization that FPGAs have brought to the industry and is democratizing their availability and use by all. FPGAs offer highly-flexible programmable silicon, enabled by a suite of advanced software and tools to drive rapid innovation across a wide span of industries and technologies – to areas such as AI, automotive, and communication, to name a few. Their first product Gemini, an FPGA fabric designed with state-of-the-art semiconductor technology using FlexNoC interconnect IP to eliminate performance bottlenecks, is the start of the revolution to greatly modernize FPGAs. Rapid Silicon offers the RAPTOR open-source EDA FGPA platform that compliments CHIPS F4PGA open-source efforts.

“Open-source is at the heart of everything we do at Rapid Silicon. The tools and infrastructure developed inside the CHIPS Alliance FPGA-focused workgroups provide tremendous value to our mission and our products. We believe that providing an open source-friendly vendor target will spur growth, capability, and community involvement that will benefit all FPGA targets,” said Tony McDowell, Director of the Rapid Silicon Open-Source Program Office.

“Rapid Silicon joining CHIPS as a platinum member further solidifies and accelerates our efforts in open-source FPGA tooling and increases the level of collaboration between our participants. Rapid Silicon’s philosophy of democratizing hardware development is exactly what CHIPS is all about. I look forward to the further creativity and expansion of the open-source community this brings us.,” said Rob Mains, General Manager at CHIPS Alliance.

To learn more about Rapid Silicon, please visit: Rapid Silicon | Welcome to the FPGA Revolution!.

About the CHIPS Alliance

The CHIPS Alliance is an organization which develops and hosts high-quality, open-source hardware code (IP cores), interconnect IP (physical and logical protocols), and open-source software development tools for design, verification, and more. The primary focus is to provide a barrier-free collaborative environment, to lower the cost of developing IP and tools for hardware development. The CHIPS Alliance is hosted by the Linux Foundation. For more information, visit chipsalliance.org.

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation was founded in 2000 and has since become the world’s leading home for collaboration on open-source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Today, the Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and its projects are critical to the world’s infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on employing best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, visit linuxfoundation.org.





