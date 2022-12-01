ItoM is now part of the Bosch Group

December 1, 2022 -- Bosch has completed its previously announced acquisition of ItoM. The closing took place on November 30, 2022. The agreement was signed in September 22 of this year, and now the antitrust authorities have approved the transaction.

Although the transaction is complete, ItoM will remain a legally independent entity for the time being. The plan is to merge it with Robert Bosch GmbH’s Automotive Electronics division in the near future. Bosch welcomes all employees from ItoM of the development sites in Eindhoven and Enschede.

“We have core expertise on mixed-signal IC design and bring a strong team to the table. I am convinced that the merger will enable new perspectives for our organization and our employees. I look forward to further expand our development sites in Eindhoven and Enschede,” says Edwin Veldman, Managing Partner at ItoM.

With the acquisition, Bosch is expanding its team of experts in the field of “System on chip” (SoC) and welcomed its new colleagues based in the Netherlands today. The ItoM team strengthens Bosch’s development area for integrated circuits and expertise in the area of high-frequency circuits. For ItoM, Bosch offers the ideal framework to grow.





