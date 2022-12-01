Xiphera Launches xQlave™ Product Family of Quantum-Secure Cryptographic IP Cores

Espoo, Finland - December 1, 2022 – Xiphera, Ltd, a Finnish company designing and implementing hardware-based security solutions with proven and standardised cryptographic algorithms, launched today their new xQlave™ product family for Post-Quantum Cryptographic (PQC) IP cores.

The new xQlave™ product family offers a comprehensive collection of quantum-secure key exchange and digital signatures, implemented as Intellectual Property (IP) cores for FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array) and ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit) hardware. The product family introduces IP cores for the PQC algorithms recently announced as the winners of the PQC competition by the American National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The xQlave™ product family allows Xiphera’s partners and customers to design future-proof systems that are protected even against the threat of quantum computers.

The rapid development of quantum computers is generating new opportunities as well as threats to the current ecosystems – it is revolutionalising the way we look at security and computing as a whole. Powerful enough quantum computers will be able to break current public-key (asymmetric) cryptosystems based on integer factorisation and discrete logarithms, compromising the entire basis of information and network security. Concerns have been raised about malicious actors possibly targeting and capturing sensitive data already today, with the aim of decrypting it when sufficient quantum computing power is available. This has led to national security entities (for example, American NSA and French ANSSI) to recommend systems designed and deployed today to have the capability to be upgraded with quantum-secure cryptography.

PQC is implemented and executed on classical computing platforms to protect against attacks that utilise quantum computing. “NIST published the winners of their PQC competition last summer, and these winner algorithms will be taken into large-scale use in the near future”, says Kimmo Järvinen, Co-founder and CTO of Xiphera. “Designers of secure systems need to prepare for the post-quantum future already today and our xQlave™ product family answers to this need.”

Xiphera’s new xQlave™ product family consists of secure and efficient implementations of PQC algorithms. The first product in the product family is for CRYSTALS-Kyber key encapsulation algorithm, one of the four winners of the NIST PQC competition. The IP core will be available for customer evaluation in January 2023.

The xQlave™ product family will grow in 2023 with new IP cores for CRYSTALS-Kyber as well as the second NIST winner algorithm, CRYSTALS-Dilithium digital signature algorithm. The xQlave™ product family covers varying customer needs with IP cores that are optimised for extremely small resource footprint, maximal performance, and optimal balance between these.

“The xQlave™ product family forms the core of Xiphera’s product offering for public-key cryptography in the future, and used together with traditional elliptic curve cryptography in hybrid encryption schemes, offers protection against quantum-computing attacks already today”, says Kimmo Järvinen. “We are here to help our customers to protect their assets against the quantum threat with our new xQlave™ product family.”

The xQlave™ family of IP cores is available in the following regions: USA and Canada, EMEA, and APAC.

For more information, visit Xiphera’s xQlave™ and PQC website.

About Xiphera Ltd.

Xiphera, Ltd, is a Finnish company designing hardware-based security solutions using standardised cryptographic algorithms. We have strong cryptographic expertise, extensive experience in system design, and deep knowledge in the field of reprogrammable logic, enabling us to protect our customers’ critical information and assets. Xiphera's product portfolio consists of secure and efficient cryptographic Intellectual Property (IP) cores, designed directly for Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) and ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuits). Our widely applicable solutions for various end markets offer our customers peace of mind in a dangerous world.





