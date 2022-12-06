IEEE802.11n/ac/ax Wi-Fi LDPC Encoder and Decoder FEC IP Core Available For Licensing and Implementation from Global IP Core

December 6, 2022 - Global IP Core Sales - The new IEEE802.11n/ac/ax Wi-Fi LDPC Encoder and Decoder FEC IP Core is developed for high throughput WLAN applications. The IEEE802.11n/ac/ax Wi-Fi LDPC Codec FEC supports key features such as: Throughput matching the required specification, Bit-error-rate and packet-error-rate performance meeting the required specifications.

Additional features include:

Layered decoding

Soft decision decoding

IEEE802.11n/ac/ax standard compliant

Supports all LDPC Code rates ( ½, ⅔, ¾, ⅚ )

Supports all LDPC Code word sizes (648, 1296, and 1944 bits)

Benefits:

High throughput design.

Frame-to-frame on-the-fly configuration.

Configurable LDPC decoding iterations allows trading-off throughput and error-correction performance.

Related IP Core (FEC) Products:

BCH Decoder

Please contact us for more information at info@global-ipc.com or check out our product portfolio at www.global-ipc.com

About Global IP Core Sales:

Global IP Core Sales® was founded in 2021 and provides state-of-the-art IP Cores for the Semiconductor market. The majority of our products are silicon proven and can be seamlessly implemented into FPGA and ASIC technologies. Global IP Core Sales® will assist you with your IP Core and integration needs. Our mission is to grow your bottom line.





