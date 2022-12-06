Mixel Patented MIPI D-PHY RX+ IP Integrated into Lumissil Automotive Microcontroller

Lumissil achieved first-time silicon success with Mixel’s IP and is entering mass production

SAN JOSE, Calif.-- December 06, 2022 --Mixel, Inc.® (Mixel), a leading provider of mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), and Lumissil Microsystems (Lumissil), a division of Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc. (ISSI), announced today that Mixel’s MIPI® IP solution has been successfully integrated into Lumissil’s automotive microcontroller which will go to production next year.

Mixel provided Lumissil Microsystems with its 28nm ASIL-B compliant MIPI D-PHYSM CSI-2® RX+ IP with automotive functional safety deliverables. This patented MIPI IP configuration, MIPI D-PHY RX+, allows for full-speed production testing without requiring a full D-PHY Universal configuration, resulting in a substantial reduction of 35% in area and 50% reduction in standby power. Additionally, the RX+ configuration enables higher data rate performance by minimizing the capacitive load at the high-speed serial interface pins and isolating the loop back test from any loading on the serial interface pins, all while achieving 100% test coverage of the complete IP.

Lumissil achieved first-time silicon success with Mixel PHY IP and will go to production in 2023.

Mixel successfully completed a full characterization of its IP as part of Lumissil’s test chip, based on the MIPI Alliance’s D-PHY Conformance Test Suite (CTS) in Mixel’s MIPI compliant test lab and provided a complete characterization report to Lumissil.

“With the stringent safety requirements that come with designing automotive MCUs, we placed highest priority on the reliability and testability of the IP,” said Lumissil General Manager, Nadav Katsir. “Given Mixel’s reputation of delivering first silicon success, their extensive automotive functional safety experience, and their unique MIPI solution supporting in-system loopback testability, it was an easy decision to partner with Mixel. We are looking forward to growing our partnership with Mixel”

In 2021, Mixel first announced its ISO 26262 certifications for automotive functional safety which is based on Mixel’s robust ISO 9001 for IP quality management system.

Mixel MIPI IP has been silicon-proven at twelve different nodes and eight different foundries.

“It is exciting to see Mixel’s patented MIPI IP being widely adopted in the fast-growing automotive market segment,” says Ashraf Takla, Mixel founder and CEO. “We are looking forward to further collaboration with Lumissil as we continue to expand our customer base in the EMEA region.”

About Mixel:

Mixel is a leading provider of mixed-signal IPs and offers a wide portfolio of high-performance mixed-signal connectivity IP solutions. Mixel’s mixed-signal portfolio includes PHYs and SerDes, such as MIPI D-PHYSM, MIPI M-PHY®, MIPI C-PHYSM, LVDS, and many dual mode PHY supporting multiple standards. Mixel was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with global operation to support a worldwide customer base. For more information contact Mixel at info@mixel.com or visit www.mixel.com.

About Lumissil Microsystems:

Lumissil Microsystems is a division of ISSI specializing in analog/mixed-signal products for automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets. Lumissil’s primary products are LED drivers for low to mid-power RGB color mixing and high-power lighting applications. Other products include audio, sensors, high-speed wired communications, optical networking and application-specific microcontrollers. ISSI and Lumissil Microsystems have worldwide offices in the US, Taiwan, Japan, and Singapore, mainland China, Europe, Hong Kong, India, and Korea. Website: http://www.lumissil.com/

About MIPI Alliance:

MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today. Founded in 2003, the organization has over 350 member companies worldwide and more than 15 active working groups delivering specifications within the mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.mipi.org.





