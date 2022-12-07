Andes Technology and Parasoft Collaborate to Provide Seamless Software Testing Tools for Automotive Functional Safety Applications

San Jose, Dec. 07, 2022 -- Andes Technology, a leading supplier of high-performance, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores and founding premier member of RISC-V International, and Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing, jointly announced the establishment of the global partnership to provide the robust software testing solutions for Andes RISC-V automotive platform according to the rigorous ISO 26262 certification process.

Parasoft C/C++test integrates seamlessly with the AndeSight™ integrated development environment. With these combined tools, software developers gain the ability to configure fast and scalable CI/CD (Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery) pipelines and automate the testing process. Parasoft provides a complete set of testing solutions for the automotive safety life cycle, shorten the stringent certification process for automotive products, and speed up the time to market for customers.

The safety-enhanced AndesCore® N25F-SE is the first RISC-V CPU IP certified to be fully compliant with ISO 26262 functional safety standards, including Parts 2, 4, 5, 8 and 9, for the development of automotive applications. The N25F-SE is a 32-bit RISC-V CPU core that supports standard IMACFD extensions, including efficient integer instructions and single/double precision floating point instructions. It incorporates the Andes V5 extension instructions to further boost performance and reduce code size. The efficient 5-stage pipeline of the N25F-SE provides a good balance of high operating frequency and compact design. Like its sought-after cousin the N25F, the N25F-SE comes with rich configurable options, all of which are fully certified, and thus SoC design teams are not limited by one fixed CPU configuration when offering automotive solutions.

The joint collaboration ensures ISO 26262 standards by enabling containerized deployments of the AndeSight™ IDE with Parasoft C/C++test and help improve flexibility and productivity for developers. It reaps the benefits of running these pre-packaged containers when performing static analysis and unit testing.

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft’s technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft’s award winning reporting and analytics dashboard delivers a centralized view of quality enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today’s most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives — cybersecure, safety-critical, agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

About Andes Technology

As a Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes is publicly listed company (TWSE: 6533; SIN: US03420C2089; ISIN: US03420C1099) and a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions, and the driving force in taking RISC-V mainstream. Andes’ fifth-generation AndeStar™ architecture adopted the RISC-V as the base. Its V5 RISC-V CPU families range from tiny 32-bit cores to advanced 64-bit cores with DSP, FPU, Vector, Linux, superscalar, and/or multicore capabilities. The annual volume of Andes-Embedded SoCs has exceeded 3 billion in 2021 and continues to rise. By the end of 2021, the cumulative volume of Andes-Embedded™ SoCs has surpassed 10 billion.

For more information, please visit https://www.andestech.com.





