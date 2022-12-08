Allegro DVT and V-Nova announce strategic collaboration to accelerate development of LCEVC ecosystem

Grenoble, FR and London, UK -- December 8th, 2022 -- The collaboration will foster adoption of MPEG5 LCEVC among video SOCs/ASIC vendors and enable faster time-to-market for delivering proven and fully validated solutions to the market.

Allegro DVT, the leading provider of video codec compliance test suites and semiconductor video IPs, and V-Nova, a leading provider of video compression solutions today announce a partnership to accelerate the availability of LCEVC enabled solutions for Video SOCs and ASIC vendors looking at faster time-to-market in the deployment of LCEVC.

The two companies will collaborate to address the growing demand for LCEVC with a target to make available both compliance test streams and proven video IPs. This new product roadmap will enable video SOC and video ASIC vendors in a multitude of different markets to integrate and verify the compliance of their LCVEC implementation with the standard, allowing for a safer tape-out and faster time-to-market.

Nouar Hamze, CEO, Allegro DVT said “We were impressed with the performance of LCEVC both in terms of video quality and compression ratio. We also see it as an opportunity to tackle the increasing complexity of video codecs while delivering best-in-class power consumption. Allegro DVT is committed to supporting the LCEVC ecosystem and welcome the collaboration with V-Nova. Over the next months, we will be announcing a full range of new products to accelerate the design and testing of video SoCs targeting the LCEVC market.”

“We are excited to be collaborating with Allegro DVT to support the roll out of LCEVC in the market”, said Guido Meardi, CEO and co-founder at V-Nova. “They are the market leaders in the provision of compliance test streams to SOC vendors. These, together with proven silicon IP, will speed up the availability of LCEVC-enabled silicon in the market. We look forward to the partnership and further support Allegro’s LCEVC roadmap”

LCEVC – the new video standard from MPEG – is at the vanguard of improving image quality, reducing latency, and boosting bandwidth. LCEVC is the first enhancement standard from MPEG, delivering better quality at up to 40% lower bandwidth, faster transcoding times, reduced costs for storage and content delivery. MPEG-5 LCEVC is an innovative standard that enhances any ‘base’ codec, including AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265, VVC/H.266 and AV1 with no requirement to replace them.

