Apple, AMD Back TSMC's Tripled Investment, Tech Upgrade in Arizona

By Alan Patterson, EETimes (December 7, 2022)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has more than tripled its overall investment in Arizona to about $40 billion for two chip facilities with the support of customers like Apple and AMD, stoking a U.S. effort to revive domestic chip production.

The world’s largest chip foundry said its second fab at a site near Phoenix is slated to start production at the 3-nm node in 2026. When it starts, the project will make the most advanced chips in the U.S.

The CEOs of TSMC’s largest customers, including Apple, AMD and Nvidia, joined a Dec. 6 event in Arizona to mark the occasion. Apple CEO Tim Cook and AMD CEO Lisa Su said their companies plan to source chips from TSMC in Arizona.

“We are proud to become TSMC’s largest customer at their new Arizona site,” Cook said in a prepared statement.

AMD, one of TSMC’s top-five customers, also gave the Arizona project a vote of confidence.

